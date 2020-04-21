Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,518,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.