Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. 4,518,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

