Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.67

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON THRL traded up GBX 4.32 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.80 ($1.39). 659,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,784. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.01.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Target Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on the stock.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.