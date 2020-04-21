TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGNA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

TGNA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,740. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

