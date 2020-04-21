Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. Terex has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $34.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,990,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

