The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 266.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,257 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,856,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

