TheStreet Downgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to C

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of EVBN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 9,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,529. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $56,454.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,891.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,022.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

