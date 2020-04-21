TheStreet Downgrades Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) to D+

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry M. Saeger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.