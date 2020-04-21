TheStreet Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to C

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.89. 390,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $359.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

