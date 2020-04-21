TheStreet Upgrades Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TSG has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Stars Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,427. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 4th quarter valued at $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stars Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,258,000 after purchasing an additional 419,352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,371,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

