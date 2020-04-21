TheStreet Upgrades TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to “C”

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

TNP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 3,633,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.86. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

