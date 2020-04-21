Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0016 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $6.26 million and $175,861.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005837 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

