THETA Price Hits $0.0860 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00001246 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Coinbit and OKEx. THETA has a total market cap of $74.83 million and $6.84 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.11 or 0.04524345 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014493 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Fatbtc, Coinbit, Gate.io, DDEX and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

