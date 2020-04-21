TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after acquiring an additional 763,029 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after acquiring an additional 759,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.79. 8,325,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,980. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

