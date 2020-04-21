TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,325,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 524,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 237,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

