Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total Purchases 18,905 Shares

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 18,905 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $124,583.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total bought 86,944 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04.

On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total bought 48,419 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $300,681.99.

On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total bought 179,829 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68.

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total acquired 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $33.00. 4,368,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

