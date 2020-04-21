Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total Purchases 18,905 Shares

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total bought 18,905 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $124,583.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total bought 86,944 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04.
- On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total bought 48,419 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $300,681.99.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total bought 179,829 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68.
- On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total bought 205,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,950.00.
- On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total acquired 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.
- On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.
- On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.
Shares of TOT stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $33.00. 4,368,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Total by 563.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
