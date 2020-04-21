Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,758% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 54,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

