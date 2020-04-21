Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.