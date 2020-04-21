Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,857 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. 4,536,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

