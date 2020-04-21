Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.65. 333,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $185.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

