Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BLK stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.80. 589,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

