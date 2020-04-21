Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 3,768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after acquiring an additional 168,532 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,409. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

