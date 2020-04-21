Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 753 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,051,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,661,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.