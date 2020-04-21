Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,700. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

