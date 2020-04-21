Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 102,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 35,917 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,892,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,244,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,099,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded down $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 223,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.