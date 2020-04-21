Tranquility Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,753 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 6,533,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $934.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.