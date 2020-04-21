Tranquility Partners LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $135.57. 418,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,443. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $163.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

