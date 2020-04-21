Tranquility Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.07. 13,973,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

