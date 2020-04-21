Tranquility Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.08. 411,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,415. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

