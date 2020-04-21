Tranquility Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 570,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,009,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 127.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,916,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,532. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

