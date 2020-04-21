Tranquility Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,682,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

