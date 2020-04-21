Tranquility Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,718 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.6936 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.