Tranquility Partners LLC Has $568,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $198,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.68. 1,281,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

