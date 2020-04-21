Tranquility Partners LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.27.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,187. The company has a market capitalization of $628.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

