Tranquility Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 554,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

