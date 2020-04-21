Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.66. 4,065,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,394. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

