Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Argus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.61. 4,144,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,323. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

