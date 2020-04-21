Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.86. 6,481,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

