Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EPD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. 11,824,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,049,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

