Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.83. 2,675,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,929. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

