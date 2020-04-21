Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.83. 1,181,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,996. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

