Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

