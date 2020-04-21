Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.54.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,107 shares of company stock worth $82,222,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.49. 12,533,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

