Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after buying an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $994,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,328 shares of company stock worth $117,603,065. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.51. 1,164,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,180. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

