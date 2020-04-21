Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,960. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

