Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 89,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $8.42 on Monday, hitting $282.14. 4,071,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

