Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. 556,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

