Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 61,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,607,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 751,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

