Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.73. 6,036,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The company has a market cap of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

