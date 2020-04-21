Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.08. 3,151,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

